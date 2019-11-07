St Andrews down Indus School in inter-school futsal match

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:14 pm

Hyderabad: St Andrews Bowenpally went past Indus Universal School 6-3, thanks to player of the match Kiran’s three goals in the first St Andrews’ inter-school futsal match on Thursday. In another match, Greenwich School beat Army Public School 1-0.

Results: Reqelford International w/o St Andrews Keesara; St Andrews Bowenpally 6 (Ivan 3) bt Indus Universal 3, MoM: Ivan; Greenwich 1 (Afzal 1) bt Army Public School 0, MoM: Afzal; St Michael’s School 7 bt HPS Ramanthapur 5, MoM: Aditya.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.