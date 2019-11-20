St Andrews, DPS in joint lead in Chess tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:55 pm

Hyderabad: Hosts St Andrews Bowenpally and Delhi Public School (DPS) shared the lead with six points in boys category at the end of the third round of the 16th Rev Fr Devasia Inter-school chess tournament on Wednesday. In the girls category, St Andrews is in sole lead with six points.

Results:Boys (Round II): Little Flower School (2) lost to St Andrews School (Team A) (4) ; Delhi Public School (4) bt Hindu Public School (2); Pallavi Model School (1) lost to Chirec International School (2); Bhavans School (3) bt Meridian School (1) ; St Andrews School (Team C)(3) bt Samaritan Public School (1); St Andrews School (Team B)(2) bt Secunderabad Public School (0); Johnson Grammar School (2) bt St Andrews School (Maredpally) (0);

Round III: Chirec International School (4) lost to Delhi Public School (6); St Andrews School (Team A) (6) bt St Andrews School (Team C) (3); St Andrews School (Team B)(4) bt Bhavans School (3); Hindu Public School (2) lost to Little Flower School (4) ; Meridian School (1) lost to Johnson Grammar School (4); St Andrews School (Keesara) (1) lost to Pallavi Model School (3); Secunderabad Public School (2) bt Samaritan Public School (1);

Girls (Round II):Meridian School (3) bt Little Flower School (2); Andrews School (Team A) (4) bt Bhavans School (1); Chirec International School (3) bt Johnson Grammar School (1); St Andrews School (Team B) (3) bt St Andrews School (Keesara) (1); Pallavi Model School (0) lost to Hindu Public School (2).

Round III: Meridian School (3) lost to St Andrews School (Team A) (6); Little Flower School (5) bt Chirec International School (3); Samaritan Public School (2) lost to St Andrews School (Team B) (5); Hindu Public School (4) bt Johnson Grammar School (1); St Andrews School (Keesara) (1) lost to Bhavans School (3).

