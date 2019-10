St Andrews emerge overall champs in CBSE Cluster VII

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:39 pm

Hyderabad: St Andrews School, Bowenpally emerged overall champions by winning nine gold, five silver and five bronze medals in the CBSE Cluster VII Athletics Meet held at CMR International School from September 27 to 30. The under-14 boys and under-17 girls from the school also clinched the team championships.

Meanwhile, a total of 16 athletes from the school have qualified to participate in the 24th CBSE National Athletics Meet to be held in Raipur from November 26.

St Andrews winners: Boys: U-14: Anirudh Bose: 200m gold, 100m silver, 4x100m relay gold; U-17: T Rahul 200m gold, 4x100m relay bronze; U-19: Havish K Chowdhary: 400m gold; 200m bronze. Girls: U-14: 4x100m relay silver; U-17: 4x100m relay gold; 4x400m relay gold; Ritika Reddy 400m bronze; Priyanka Das: 800m silver; CV

Sharmista 1500m bronze; U-19: Shreya S Kumar 800m gold; Nikita 200m silver; Sneha S Kumar 400m silver; 4X100m gold; 4x400m gold.

