St Andrews fancied for Pune feature

Pune: The B Chenoy-trained St Andrews appeals the most among five runners in the fray for the Fair Haven Trophy 1200 metres a handicap for horses in Class I, rated 80 and upward, (60 to 79 eliigible) the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.

False rails will be announced 1 hour before the commencement of the

first race. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. God’s Decree 1, Starringo 2, Victorious Spirit 3

2. St Andrews 1, Gazino 2, Excellent Gold 3

3. Hokkaido 1, Splash 2, Rhapsody 3

4. Cliffs Of Capri 1, C’est L’amour 2, Northern Singer 3

5. Ustad Pedro 1, Ebony 2, Royston Rock 3

6. Suarez 1, Gold Magic 2, Shapath 3

Day’s Best: Hokkaido.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

