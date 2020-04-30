St Andrews to ‘reopen’ on June 12 with virtual classes

By | Published: 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: In what could appear to be quite a bold statement in these uncertain times, the St. Andrews Group of Schools has announced that the new academic year for its students would begin on June 12.

The plan, announced by school’s managing director Hyacinth Emanuel in a video message sent out to parents on Wednesday, is to have virtual classes in the event of an extended lockdown.

Emanuel, who said the entire academic syllabus for 2019-2020 was completed in March itself, said the aim was to ensure that the school’s students did not miss out on a single day’s classes, curriculum or daily classwork.

“Since the syllabus was completed, technically speaking, we are on our summer break till June 12,” she said, adding that the students had not missed out on anything. The school’s think-tank had worked to ensure that students would have virtual classes at home if offline classes were not possible. This would not be just another online class, she said, adding that students would get to experience their individual classes, interact with the class teacher and at the end of each period, interact with their classmates for 10 minutes, all in real-time.

“Barring touch and feel, the experience will be next to real,” she said, adding that attendance would be taken, doubts could be asked and homework would be given, all in such a way that when physical classes begin, the rollover would be seamless.

Textbooks and notebooks were already procured and packed individually, with efforts on for distribution via a leading courier service provider, Emanuel said, stating that the school’s chief technical officer would brief the parents on the virtual classes in a couple of days.

