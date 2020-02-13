St Ann’s girl Preethi Asrani dreams big on silver screen

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Preethi Asrani is the new girl on the block. With her family roots in Gujarat, this Sindi girl doesn’t know Telugu when she landed in Hyderabad four years ago. And within short time, she grabbed the eyeballs of industry people with her looks and acting talent in the short film Fidaa, and later in Telugu television serial Pakkinti Ammayi.

Preethi is now playing the female lead in the upcoming movie comedy Pressure Cooker which is being directed by debutants Sujai and Sushil Karampuri. Preethi supports the protagonist Sai Ronak in his journey. “The film deals with the subject that is not much-talked about in our Telugu families. American craze of dollar dreams is being shoved down the throat of an engineering graduate Kishore played by Sai Ronak.

So, Kishore is confused with all the peer pressure and societal stereotype mentality that an engineer should fly to the USA and fetch a job,” she shares, while talking about the movie. “Coming to my role, I am an independent woman, an artist, a social activist, who helps Sai Ronak in his journey.

There is nothing pertaining to a family as such. It has good comedy, drama, emotion and romance to keep audiences hooked throughout the movie. Everything was shot realistically. Tanikella Bharani sir’s role is very comical. It’s a new-age family entertainer, I would say,” adds the teenage actor.

Having acted in just a few projects in Telugu including Balakrishna-starrer Uu Kodathara? Ulikki Padathara? and Manchu Lakshmi’s Gundello Godari, a web series titled Social starring Rana Daggubati and a supporting character in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Malli Raava, Preethi speaks Telugu with ease and confidence. “I have this knack of picking up languages from co stars although my stint in the industry is very small.

I can understand and speak a little Tamil and Kannada as well. I dubbed my voice in Pressure Cooker,” says the actor who is also a student of St Ann’s College in the city. Preethi says she draws inspiration from her sister who is also an actor Anju Asrani. She has also playing a role of a Kabbadi captain in the upcoming Gopichand starrer titled Seetimaar. Preethi is doing a upcoming web series in Tamil which is being directed by Stalin.

