St Anthony’s, Future Kids in last four in Basketball tournament 

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: St Anthony’s girls rallied back strongly for a 49-35 win over St Joseph’s, Habsiguda after trailing 8-20 at half time in the quarterfinal of the St Patrick’s Rev Fr M Devasia memorial 17th annual inter-school invitational basketball tournament on Thursday.

St Joseph’s started well with a comfortable 12-2 lead at end of first quarter. After the change of ends, the introduction of Jagadeeshwari by St Anthony’s proved a game-changer as she affected many steals to help Apeksha and Arpita score through fast breaks. In the fourth quarter, St Anthony’s continued in the same rhythm and scored as many as 20 points and restricted St Joseph’s to six points, winning the match 49-35.

In the boys’ category, defending champions The Future Kids got a scare from All Saints High School as the match went into extra time as both teams were locked at 26-26. However The Future Kids got the better of All Saints in the extra time and scored 12 points and restricted All Saints to 7 points to reach the semifinals.

Results: Boys (Quarterfinals): The Future Kids 37 (Akshith16, Jatin 11) bt All Saints High School 33 (Ganesh 12); Delhi Public School 53 (Vishnwanath 21, Rithvik 12, Sai Kritin 10) bt Don Bosco 41 (Arnold 25); Chirec Public School 35 (Edric 13, Aakash 10 Arun) bt Army Public School 17 (Swastik 8); St Joseph’s, Habsiguda 30 (Deekshith 15, Charith 13) bt St Patrick’s High School 19 (Anthony 12).

Girls (Quarterfinals): St Anthony’s 49 (Apeksha 14, Arpeeta 13) bt St Joseph’s, Habsiguda 35 (Ragamaye 17); The Future Kids 35 (Gunasri 10) bt Don Bosco 25 (Rishitha 23); Delhi Public School 29 bt All Saints High School 16; Gitanjali Devashala 37 (Joshika 18, Ruchi 11) bt Little Flower High School 35 (Ria 23).