St Francis girls down St Pious

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:44 pm

Hyderabad: St Francis Degree College women prevailed over St Pious team 62-53 in the 1st GM Sampath Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament match at YMCA Secunderabad Basketball court on Sunday.

St Pious women were in the lead till the third quarter of the match. However, Sudheshna and Padma Priya from St Francis helped the team make an impressive comeback while St Pious team could only manage to score nine points in the fourth quarter. For the losing side, it was Mounika,Mrinalini and Shamita who did the bulk of the scoring.

Result: St Francis Degree College 62 (Sudheshna 25, Padma Priya 17) bt St Pious 53 (Mounika 24, Mrunalini 12 points)