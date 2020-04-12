St John’s Academy turns 33 and still going strong

By | Published: 12:09 am 6:31 pm

Hyderabad: Usually, during this part of the year, the St John’s Cricket Academy bristles with activity, but as the Covid-19 has forced a lockdown, the 33rd anniversary was solemnised quietly on Saturday. “It was an unusual feeling as during this time of the year, we have around 500 trainees but because of coronavirus there is a total shutdown of the academy and the celebration was a low-key affair,’’ said RSR Murthy.

Nevertheless, the academy has grown in stature and it can boost of producing maximum number of internationals from the city like VVS Laxman, MSK Prasad, Mithali Raj, Noel David, G Hanuma Vihari who played for India with distinction. Tarun Nethula, who played for New Zealand, too learnt his basics from this academy. Apart from that, there are eight cricketers who were in the Junior India team. There are also around 50 players who played first class cricket. Team India’s fielding coach R Sridhar has also been part of the academy’s steady progress.

Conceptualised by former Hyderabad skipper MV Narasimha Rao in 1987, the academy started with five boys basically to give intensive training to young cricketers. “Immediately after Ranji Trophy triumph, I got the idea of starting an academy. I was impressed with the cricket environment in Lancashire (England) where the cricketers were given full-time coaching with all the facilities required for an academy.

“I thought this would be a good investment here as we can give some good cricketers to Hyderabad. Initially, we had our own problems and struggles. Today, I’m proud that we produced a good number of internationals and first class cricketers. In fact, Laxman joined this academy when it was three weeks old. The grand success of Laxman laid the platform for a strong academy,’’ said Narasimha Rao, who is now settled in Ireland.

John Manoj, Jyothi Prasad, Prasan Kumar, Anil Mittal, Noel Carr, RSR Murthy, Maheshwar Singh, R Sridhar, Shailendra, Srinivas and others have been part of the successful journey of the academy.

Sridhar said the academy has the right ambience for any cricketer. “It is in this academy I learnt much of my coaching skills in 2010. The camp is full of life, particularly in summer, when there are a good number of trainees. But what is important, there is a lot of seriousness in the camp. The trainees are not kept idle and a lot of planning goes into the development of a young cricketer. I still make it a point to attend the camp. I think Manoj played a big role in shaping this academy,’’ he said.

Indian captain and the highest run-getter in women’s cricket D Mithali Raj said she owes her rise to this academy. Spotted by Jyothi Prasad, Mithali learnt her basics before her phenomenal rise in world cricket. “My initial years were at this academy where I learnt the basics before I shifted to Keyes High School. But in the last seven years, I train here. When I began my career here, I was the lone girl but today I find plenty of girls at the camp,’’ said Mithali Raj.

Vihari, the latest Indian product from the academy, was all praise for the coaches and the staff. “They make you comfortable. There is electric atmosphere with good number of practice wickets and there is a sea of activity at the camp. I learnt my basics and today also I train here before the start of the new season or any tour.’’

