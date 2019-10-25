St Joseph’s College felicitate Table Tennis player Snehit

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: St. Joseph’s Degree and PG College management felicitated table tennis player S Fidel R Snehit for his performance at state, national and international level at a brief function here on Friday.

The College Principal and Secretary, Rev.Fr. K.Marreddy, presented a bouquet and cash award of Rs.30,000 to Snehit, who is studying BA (Mass Communication and Journalism) second year. “We are proud of our student Snehit, who is doing well in sports. We pray for his future victories,” he said. The Dean (Academics) Rev.Fr.T.Udaybhaskar Reddy and Physical Director Mr.K.Sridhar Reddy also congratulated Snehit.

Snehit thanked the college for being cooperative. “Thanks to the fullest cooperation extended by the College, I am able to do well in TT,” Snehit said adding that he would work hard to meet the expectations of his teachers and friends in the college.

