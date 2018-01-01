St. Joseph’s college turns 20

By | Published: 12:07 am 4:43 pm

Hyderabad: St. Joseph’s Degree and P.G College celebrated vicennial day on December 23, 2017. Located at King Koti in Hyderabad, the college started in 1997 offers courses in arts, science, commerce, computers, and management. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest for the event, MLA Elvis Stephenson recalled his association with the college. Guest of honour and St. Joseph’s alumni, Net Modi, CEO of Barcadia in his address appreciated the way the college has made many strides in its 20 year history.

In the welcome address, Principal, Rev. Father Vincent Arokiadas highlighted the activities carried out by the college, while director of the college, Dr. P. L. Vishweshwer Rao highlighted the importance of discipline, quality of teaching, constant monitoring of curriculum with changing times.