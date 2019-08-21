St Joseph’s men lift TT trophy

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:40 pm

Hyderabad: Hosts St Joseph’s Degree and PG College men downed Loyola Academy 2-0 to win the Osmania University inter-college table tennis tournament in King Koti on Wednesday. A total of 21 teams participated in the tournament.

Results: Final: St Joseph’s College bt Loyola Academy 2-0; Singles: SFR Snehit bt Sriram Bhargav 11-1, 11-5, 11-7; Mohd Ali bt Abhay

Sharma 11-1, 11-4, 11-5; Third place: St Mary’s College bt CBIT Engineering College 2-0.

Semifinals: Loyola Academy bt St Mary’s College 2-1; Singles: Sriram Bhargav (Loyola) bt Shrey 11-4, 11-4, 11-4; Sulaiman (St Mary’s) bt Abhay Sharma 11-7, 11-6, 11-4; Doubles: Sri Ram Bhargav & Abhay Sharm (Loyola) bt Shrey & Sulaiman 11-7, 11-8, 11-6; St Joseph’s Degree College bt CBIT Engineering College 2-1; Singles: SFR Snehit (St Joseph’s) bt Karthik 11-3, 11-2, 11-4; Chaitanya (CBIT) bt Agha Hussain 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9; Doubles: SFR Snehit & MD Ali (St Joseph’s) bt Chaitanya & Sriram Bhargav 11-4, 11-3, 11-6.

