St Mary’s organises virtual fest in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:23 pm

College students wait every year with bated breath to organize and attend their annual fests. As colleges have been shut down due to the coronavirus this year, students of St Mary’s College Yousufguda instead organised a virtual fest named Cyber Gala, the Annual Club Conclave. The student council and 15 clubs from the college have taken the initiative to make the lockdown fun and creative for students.

Murali Krishna, president of the student council and BA Mass Communication student says, “The event was supposed to be held on April 3. Since that didn’t happen, all the students collaborated from home and took part in a virtual fest on May 8 at 3 pm. All the students recorded messages and videos of them dancing, singing, painting and performing musical instruments at home. The videos were assembled and released on YouTube.”

The fest lasted for more than an hour and students thoroughly enjoyed themselves!

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .