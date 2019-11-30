St Michael’s School win u-15 title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:41 pm

Hyderabad: St Michael’s (Alwal) routed Zee School 5-0 in the final to emerge under-15 champions in the fourth Spartan Cup inter-school football tournament, conducted by Mount Litera Zee High School, Hayathnagar. Adithya struck three goals while Rohan and Cezzan netted in one each for the winners in the lop-sided final.

However, Zee School Hayathnagar clinched the under-13 title beating St Michael’s Alwal via tie-breaker 2-0.

Results: Under-15: Final: St Michael bt Zee School 5-0; Semifinals: Zee School 3 (Akshith 2, Satyam 1) bt Word & Deed Hayathnagar 3-0; St Michael 5 (Adithya 2, Rohan 1, Cezzane 1, Reuben 1) bt Panneneya Mahavidyalaya , Chaitanyapuri 0

Under-13: Final: Zee School 2 ( Sai Mohith 1, I Krishna 1) bt St Michael’s 0 via tie-breaker. Semifinals: Zee School bt Word n Deed, Hayathnagar 3-2 via tie breaker. St Michael’s bt Neelanth Vidyapeth 1-0

Under-10: Final: St Michael’s 5 (Jaison 2, Dhruv 2, Sharon 1) bt Zee School 0

