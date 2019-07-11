St Paul’s down Nasar School

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:51 pm

Hyderabad: Hosts St Paul’s School boys team downed Nasar School 25-20 to start their campaign on a winning note in the 5th Jagan Mohan Reddy and Ravi Kumar memorial Inter-school Basketball Tournament on Thursday.

In the second match, Chirec International School defeated DRS Kompally 38-20 while St Joseph’s School, King Koti recorded a 30-18 win over Little Flower School, Abids.

Results: Boys: St Paul’s School 25 bt Nasar School 20; Chirec International School 38 bt DRS Kompally 20; St Joseph’s School, King Koti 30 bt Little Flower School, Abids 18.

Girls: St Anthony 25 bt St. Pious 15; DPS Khajaguda 22 bt All Saints 11.

