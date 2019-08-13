St Pious breeze past Loyola

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: St Pious breezed past Loyola Academy 45-20 in a lop-sided girls encounter in the inaugural G Sampath Kumar memorial basketball tournament on Tuesday. The winners led 22-13 at the breather.

The trio of Shamita, Murunalini and Mounika were unstoppable for Pious. Shamita with her fast breaks, Mrunalini s rebounds under both the boards and Mounika’s all-round show sealed the match in favour of the winners.

For the Loyolites it was Priyanka and Angel who played a valiant game.

Results: St.Pious 45 (Shamita 10 points, Mounika 8, Mrunalini 6) bt Loyola 20 (Priyanka 8 points, Angel 6).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter