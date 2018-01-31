Staff of 108 Ambulance from Siddipet receive National Saviour award

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Siddipet: Raini Raji Reddy, Emergency Medical Technician of 108 Ambulance of Kondapaka mandal, and B Srinivas, driver of the ambulance, received ‘National Saviour Award’ from GV Krishna Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, GVK group, during a programme in Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

The ambulance staff were chosen for the award from over 11,000 ambulances being operated by GVK-EMRI in 15 States and two Union Territories in India.

Raji Reddy and Srinivas received the national level award in recognition of their exemplary work in swiftly shifting Indian Air Force Pilot Rashi Raina.

Raina had ejected from the Kiran Trainer Aircraft seconds before it blew up in the air due to a technical snag.They had rescued her and provided her first aid, and, rushed her to Siddipet Government Hospital within a short time.

Reddy and Srinivas were given a certificate and Rs 1,080 cash prize.