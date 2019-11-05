Staff can report at any depot, office: TSRTC

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:22 am

Hyderabad: TSRTC on Monday said that any RTC employee who wishes to return to work before the deadline set by the State government, can submit their joining letters of willingness to rejoin duties without any conditions at any TSRTC depot or office.

In addition, workers can also submit their letters at offices of any District Collector, Superintendent of Police, Deputy SP, or the local Revenue Divisional Office.

In a statement late in the night, TSRTC’s acting Managing Director Sunil Sharma said RTC workers in the city can submit their letters in the offices of the executive directors at Bus Bhavan. All the letters submitted at any of the designated offices in the state will be forwarded to the TSRTC headquarters here in the city and would be then sent to the government.

Sunil Sharma called on the striking RTC employees to use this opportunity to be able to get back to their jobs. He also assured that anyone willing to rejoin duties will be provided with adequate protection.

