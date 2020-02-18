Staff who fled with Rs 30 lakh cash from bank held in Khammam

By | Published: 1:01 am

Khammam: Three Town Police arrested an employee of a private agency who fled with Rs 30 lakh from a branch of HDFC Bank in Khammam.

ACP PV Ganesh said the accused, Garidepalli Venkanna of Nai Brahmana Colony in Khammam, who was supposed to carry the cash from HDFC Gandhi Chowk branch and deposit it at the bank’s main branch at Wyra road disappeared with the cash.

The incident took place on February 11 and the bank officials lodged a complaint with Three Town police on February 13.

The accused after fleeing with the cash went to Vijayawada and switched off his mobile phone. He returned to Khammam on Sunday night to visit his family. He was caught by police while trying to go into hiding again.

The police recovered Rs 29,57,000 in cash which he hid at his house, the ACP said. He congratulated CI Sridhar, SIs Srikanth and Venkat Rao and staff for nabbing the accused.

