Sitharama lift irrigation scheme gets Stage-I clearance

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Environment and Forest (Chennai region) on Friday accorded stage-I clearance for the Rs 7,967 crore Sitharama lift irrigation scheme. This clearance will facilitate acquisition of 1,531 (3,781 Acres) of forest land for the implementation of the project and its canal system.

The project Chief Engineer gave a Power Point Presentation (PPP) before at the committee headed by Dr MRG Reddy. The Stage-I clearance will help the State government in acquiring 1,201 hectares in Bhadradri Kothagudem and 330 hectares of project lands in Khammam district.

The Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao expressed his happiness over the stage-I clearance accorded by the Ministry of Environment and Forest. He wanted the irrigation officials to intensify efforts for obtaining stage-II clearances.