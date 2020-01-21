Stage set for conducting polls to 11 municipalities in erstwhile Adilabad

By | Published: 11:59 pm 12:01 am

Adilabad: The stage is set for conducting polls to over 300 wards belonging to 11 municipalities including four newly-created ones across erstwhile Adilabad district on Wednesday. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the polls. The newly-created Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts will witness elections to urban local bodies for the first time.

Erstwhile Adilabad district has 12 municipalities, Adilabad, Mancherial, Naspur, Luxettipet, Kyathanpalli, Bellampalli, Kaghaznagar, Nirmal, Khanapur, Bhainsa and Mandamarri Except for Mandamarri, all of the civic bodies will witness polls on Wednesday. Polls to Mandamarri civic body are on hold as it is classified as a tribal agency town. Khanapur, Kyathanpalli, Naspur and Chennur were upgraded as municipalities in 2018.

Newly created Mancherial, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem district which were created in 2016 as part of the government’s move to simply administration are witnessing polls to civic bodies for the first time. They account for 10 municipalities.

According to information available with authorities concerned, 1,412 candidates are fray from 309 wards belonging to 11 municipalities of composite Adilabad district. As many as 4.23 lakh voters are going to exercise their franchise. Adilabad has the largest electorate with 1.27 lakh voters, while Khanapur accounted for the lowest electors by 15,604. A total of 847 polling stations were created in these civic bodies.

In order to hold polls, all arrangements are in place. Identification of polling staffers and training to them was already done. Returning, presiding, zonal and route officers have been allotted to all the municipalities. Ballot boxes were shifted to polling stations. Transportation facility by TSRTC has been arranged for shifting the staff to their respective stations.

Collectors and Superintendents of Police of Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts visited the centres from where polling material was shipped to polling stations. They gave tips to staffers to organize polls in a free and fair manner. They advised electors not to be attracted to temporary benefits, but for long-term gains.

Meanwhile, police authorities have made fool-proof bandobust in all the civic bodies. They installed CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations. They are web-casting polling process. They have geo-tagged all the stations to prevent track polling and status of stations. Patrolling has been intensified in sensitive and hyper-sensitive stations.

Photo: Collector D Divya and SP Vishnu S Warrier gives instructions on organising polls to civic bodies in Adilabad on Tuesday

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .