Stage set for counting of votes in Karimnagar, Peddapalli

Karimnagar: Elaborate arrangements have been made for counting of votes to be taken up on Thursday. Polling for Karimnagar and Peddapalli Parliament constituencies were held as part of Phase-I General elections held on April 11.

While the arrangements for counting of Karimnagar segment will take place in SRR college, JNTU engineering college will be the venue for Peddapalli constituency counting.

Counting process would start at 6 am with shifting of EVMS from strong rooms to counting centres in the presence of counting agents. District election authorities instructed the counting staff to reach counting centres by 5 am and counting agents by 5.45 am.

At 8 am, EVMs will be opened to count votes after completion of the counting of ballot votes. Assembly constituency wise counting will be taken up and there will be 14 counting tables in every constituency. Three staff including counting supervisor, counting assistant and micro-observer will be deployed at every table.

A total of 379 counting staff including counting assistants-130, counting supervisors-121, and micro-observers-128 have been deployed for the counting in Karimnagar, where there are seven Assembly segments including Karimnagar, Manakondur, Huzurabad, Husnabad, Choppadandi, Vemulawada and Sircilla.

A total of 103 counting tables have been arranged. Seven counting halls have also been arranged for seven Assembly segments. In all, 22 counting assistants, 19 counting supervisors, 20 micro-observers have been deployed for Karimnagar Assembly segment.

Collector and District Election Officer, Sarfaraz Ahmed said all necessary arrangements had been made for counting. A total of 1,500 staff including police personnel have been deployed to conduct counting peacefully.

Besides three tables for postal ballots counting, two tables have also been arranged for the counting of e-postal ballot, he added.

In Peddapalli, 126 counting supervisors, 122 counting assistants, 118 micro-observers have been deployed for seven Assembly segments including as Peddapalli, Dharmapuri, Manthani, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Chennur, and Bellampalli.

‘Ensure error-free counting of votes’

Yadadri-Bhongir: The Yadadri-Bhongir Collector Anitha Ramachandran on Wednesday instructed the officials to work carefully and ensure error-free counting of votes in Bhongir Parliamentary constituency on Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting held at the Collectorate, she said the Elections Commission of India had appointed four observers to monitor the counting process of Bhongir Parliament constituency. Micro observers, who are Central government employees, would monitor the entire process. She also instructed the officials to inform the observers about the rounds-wise results of counting of votes.

The counting staff would bring to the notice of observers if any problem arises in counting of VVPAT slips, she added. After completion of counting of EVMs, VVPATs of five polling stations from each Assembly segments would be selected randomly for counting of slips. Counting agents should be asked to watch control units and EVM seals, she added.

Joint Collector Ramesh, Special Officer Priyanka, District Revenue Officer Venkat Reddy and others also attended the review meeting.

‘Oppn gave up before polls’

Medak: Probably, Medak is the only Lok Sabha seat in Telangana, where the Opposition parties never dreamt up of winning or offering strong fight to ruling TRS Party even before the election process commenced in the State.

The same mood prevailed throughout the election campaign. Even hours before the results are set to be announced on Thursday, the opinion of poll experts said the same about Medak Lok Sabha election outcome.

Only thing is being discussed and it is about the majority. Can the TRS candidate break the all the time majority record in Telangana? The 4.59 lakh votes majority achieved by TRS leader Pasunuri Dayakar in 2015 by-poll of from Warangal Lok Sabha seat remains the highest ever majority achieved so far in Telangana.

Incidentally, it is also the 7th highest majority ever achieved by an Indian MP. TRS party had a strategy in place to secure massive majority in some seats in Telangana, the Medak seat stands ahead of all of them since Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao and Former Minister, T Harish Rao’s constituencies also fall under the same constituency.

Recording 72.04 per cent of polling, Medak Lok Sabha seat secured 11.5 lakh votes. The counting will be conducted at BVRIT College in Narsapur, Medak district on Thursday morning.