Stage set for IPL extravaganza

Abu Dhabi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s poker face, Virat Kohli’s raw emotions and Rohit Sharma’s effortless handling of his ‘Galacticos’ will be back to charm cricket fans across the globe with the Indian Premier League starting on Saturday, promising to be a happy distraction in a world scarred by Covid-19.

Rohit’s defending champions Mumbai Indians will be locking horns with Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in what is likely to be a fittingly exciting opening showdown here.

The tournament, which has been shifted to the UAE due to five million plus Covid-19 cases in India, is a ‘TV-only event’, expected to be lapped up by all and sundry who crave for cricket and Bollywood in equal measure during prime time. Bollywood had its share of prime time in the past few months but rest assured, the next 53 days would belong to Dhoni’s CSK, Kohli’s RCB and Rohit’s Mumbai Indians challenged by young pretenders comprising KL Rahul’s KXIP and Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals among others.

IPL happening in foreign shores is not a new phenomenon, not even the shift to the Emirates but as Indian sports hits the restart button with the billion dollar cricketing extravaganza, the hugely popular event to be held closed doors in a bio-secure environment will be a new experience.

