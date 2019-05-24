Stage set for Jagan’s swearing in AP

By | AP Bureau | Published: 7:45 pm

Vijayawada: YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy will be sworn in as new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30 around 11.40 am at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here.

Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam and Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Dwaraka Tirumala Rao discussed the arrangements for the ceremony with Jagan on Friday. Jagan now has a new Chief Security Officer in Amarlapudi Joshi who had earlier served in the AP Chief Minister’s security wing. With several people — new MLAs, MPs, IAS and IPS officers visiting Jagan’s Tadepalli residence to greet him, security was beefed up and regulatory orders were also clamped at the place. A new convoy was also provided with bullet-proof vehicles. On Friday, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal met Jagan along with temple priests and gave him Tirumala prasadam. Sri Kanaka Durga temple priests also met Jagan. The YSRC Legislature Party will meet here on Saturday to formally elect Jagan as its leader. It is said Jagan alone would take oath on May 30 and the Cabinet will be formed later.

