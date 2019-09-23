Stage set for National Rural Innovators Startup Conclave in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:44 pm

Hyderabad: The third edition of the Rural Innovators Startup Conclave (RSIC-2019) will get underway with 48 startup companies participating in the unique event to showcase their design ideas, innovations and technologies at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) here on Friday. Union Rural Development minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the chief guest for the inaugural of the two-day event.

The conclave will serve as a platform for budding entrepreneurs, rural innovators and aspiring startups to demonstrate their design ideas, innovations, technologies, and get an opportunity to receive learning and mentoring support and get connected with potential funding and network support.

Forty eight start up companies diverse sectors like agriculture and allied activities, sustainable livelihood, health and elderly care, sustainable housing, waste to wealth, drinking water and sanitation besides green energy will be participating in the conclave.

Speaking about the unique features of RISC 2019, the Director General of NIRDPR Dr. WR Reddy said “RISC has emerged as a vibrant platform to showcase innovations aimed for rural transformation over the years. NIRDPR will further strengthen it so as to play a crucial role in encouraging and supporting innovators and start-ups working towards ameliorating the problems being faced in rural areas”

Further, ninety nominations from rural innovators and 47 nominations from startups have been accepted, alongside 131 applications for the poster presentation by students from schools and colleges.

The Conclave is open to applicants from three categories: Innovators with an idea and a prototype; Budding Entrepreneurs and Startups; Poster Presentation by Students (RIDE Challenge)

The conclave will be attended by representatives from technical institutions, Government departments supporting incubation, Non-Government agencies and most importantly by the Business Developers, Venture Capitalists, Angel Investors and other players from the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The winners under the categories of Innovators and Start-Ups get to bag cash awards of Rs.1 lakh and Rs. 50,000 respectively under each of the seven sectors development) on the 28th September 2019 platform for budding ideas/solutions, rural innovators and startups.

