Stage set for polls in Palamuru region

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Mahabubnagar: The stage has been set for conducting elections across 337 wards in 17 municipalities across the five districts of Palamuru region, as political parties ended their campaign on Monday for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) elections to be held on January 22.

Curtains came down at sharp 6 pm, after a week-long busy campaigning done by various political parties in all municipalities. Battle for Mahabubnagar, the largest municipality with 49 wards is witnessing a tight contest, with TRS contesting in all the wards, Congress contesting in 40, BJP in 38.

Competition for Wanaparthy municipality with 33 wards, Nagarkurnool with 24 wards and Gadwal with 37 wards also seemed pretty intense, with 152 in fray from Wanaparthy, 137 from Gadwal and 104 from Nagarkurnool municipality. A total 1,412 candidates are testing their luck to become councilors and municipal chairpersons for these municipalities. While 333 candidates are from TRS, 497 independent candidates are testing their luck this time from across the region. Congress is fielding 291 candidates and BJP is fielding candidates in 283 wards.

Five wards across the Palamuru region have been declared unanimous, as one ward each in Mahabubnagar, Bhootpur, Kosgi, Alampur and Wanaparthy municipalities have been declared unanimous, with people electing TRS’ candidates.

A close contest could also be seen in Aiza municipality in Jogulamba Gadwal district and Kollapur municipality in Nagarkurnool district, as TRS rebels are in fray as well. There are a total 91 candidates in fray for 20 wards of Aiza municipality and 97 candidates in fray competing for the 20 wards in Kollapur municipality.

