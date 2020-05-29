‘Chandi Homam’ begins before release of Godavari water into Kondapochamma

By | Published: 7:51 am 8:20 am

Hyderabad: With Vedic rituals beginning at the Kondapochama Temple during the wee hours of Friday, the countdown for releasing of Godavari water from Markook Pump House into Kondapochamma Sagar Reservoir has begun. The water will be formally released by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao by switching on the pumps at the pump house at around 11.30 am.

The temple where the “Chandi Homam” is being performed and the pump house that has six pumps of 34 MW each are decked up and the whole atmosphere around the project is festive. At the Markook pump house another ritual the “Sudarshana homam” is taking place. The Chief Minister after taking part in the “Poornahuti” of the homam in the presence of Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy will then proceed to the inauguration of the project.

In a symbolic gesture of welcoming River Goddess Godavari that began its journey some 270 km away at Medigadda to the parched lands of Siddipet, the Chief Minister will also offer prayers to the waters released into the 15 TMC reservoir. The water which was released from Akkaram has reached the gates of the Markook surge pool and are waiting to be released in a memorable event.

With the entry of water into Kondapochamma, at least 3 lakh acres of land in Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, Medchal and Yadadri-Bhongiri districts will receive irrigation water and Hyderabad will receive the much needed drinking water through reservoirs in the vicinity of the State capital.

