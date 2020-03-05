Stage set for Telangana Budget session from Friday

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and the Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy wanted meaningful discussions on issues of public interest during the upcoming budget session of the Assembly and the Council commencing from Friday. They directed the officials concerned to make all arrangements for smooth operation of both the Houses and advised them to come with complete information to answer issues raised by the Legislators.

During a meeting held in the Assembly Hall on Wednesday, Srinivas Reddy said the Assembly session in the State should set an example for other States in the country. Pointing out that people keenly observe the proceedings of the House, he advised the Ministers and also the officials to come with complete information pertaining to issues to be discussed in the State Legislatures. He said that effective governance in the State was ensuring smooth proceedings in both the Houses.

The Council Chairman said the State Legislatures were functioning in a smooth and successful manner and the upcoming budget session would continue the tradition in the State. He suggested that the district officials follow the protocol with regard to the Legislators and Government Chief Whips, Whips and other Cabinet rank authorities. He asked the traffic police to prevent unnecessary delay in traffic jams for those travelling to and away from the State Legislatures.

Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy, the Council Deputy Chairman Nethi Vidyasagar, Assembly Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud, Government Chief Wips Dasyam Vinaybhaskar, Bodakunti Venkateshwarlu, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat, Assembly Secretary Narsimhacharyulu and others were also present.

CM KCR meets Governor

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao called on Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday in view of the budget session of the State Legislature scheduled to begin on Friday. He handed over a copy of the Governor’s address to the State Legislature as approved by the State Cabinet.

