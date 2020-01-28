Stage set for ‘Vaggeyakara Utsavam’ in Bhadrachalam

By | Published: 8:51 pm 9:30 pm

Bhadrachalam: The stage is set for ‘Vaggeyakara Utsavams’ celebrations marking the 387 birth anniversary of poet-saint Bhaktha Ramadasu.

Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam will organise a five-day Vaggeyakara Utsavams at Chitrakuta Mandapam on the temple premises. The programme will start after the Panchamruta Abhishekam to the statue of Ramadasu in the temple.

The temple EO G Narasimhulu informed that all the arrangements have been made for the event and scores of classical singers from across the country will attend and present vocal and instrumental music.

Vaggeyakara Utsavams will begin with mass recitation of Ramadasu Navaratna Keertanas on Wednesday and the event will be telecast live from 9 to 10 am on SVBC channel, Facebook and Youtube.

Artists like Malladi Brothers, Sri Rangal Sisters, TK Sisters, Sri Ram Nama Sankirtana troupe of Chennai, Suswanjali troupe of Hyderabad, Saptaswara Music Academy of Warangal, Hyderabad Music College, Andhra Mahila Sabha teachers and students will perform in the utsavams.

A descendant of Ramadasu, Kancharla Srinivas Rao will join the celebrations. Large number of music lovers are expected to attend the programme. The chitrakuta mandapam decorated colourfully for the occasion, the EO said.

A three-day event from today will be organised at Bhakta Ramadasu Dhyana Mandiram at Nelakondapalli in Khammam by Telangana Language and Culture Department, district administration in association with Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam.

Cultural programmes like dance and music events, book release and literary conference will take place. In addition to that a 11-feet tall bronze statue of Ramadasu will be unveiled at the Dhyana Mandiram. Minister P Ajay Kumar is expected to attend the inaugural ceremony.

