Stakes high as HCA goes to polls on Friday

Hyderabad: The stakes are high as 226 voters, including 11 internationals, will turn out on Friday for the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) elections. It is an election with a difference. For the first time ever, as per the Lodha Committee reforms, the polls are being conducting under the supervision of an Election Officer. The crisis-ridden association has the honour of having VS Sampath as the electoral officer for this crucial election. There are 155 clubs and 51 institutions. As for another first, as per the BCCI new election rules, 11 internationals have got the voting rights.

It may be noted that even though the last election was held in 2017 it went all wrong by appointing a local legal advisor as Returning Officer instead of an Election Officer; a move that invited criticism and controversy. It was farcical to the say to the least. However, once bitten twice shy and in fear of further wrath from BCCI CoA, the association sensibly requested Sampath to officiate as Electoral Officer in their July 17 Annual General Meeting. The seasoned Electoral Officer, who had conducted two Parliament elections and over 30 State elections as Chief Election Commissioner, has so far ensured that elections are held freely and fairly with meticulous planning.

All eyes will be on the Friday’s elections. Much water has flown in this now controversial association. Hyderabad, which has a glorious cricketing history, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons of late. There have been allegations of misappropriation of funds and some of secretaries have been mentioned in the Anti-Corruption Bureau report. The case is coming to a close and there could be a few big fish, who may be caught in the net. Nevertheless, thanks to the fiscal indiscipline of the past, HCA is struggling now to pay even the salaries of the staff even as other associations in the country have surplus funds of over Rs 100 to 400 crores.

In fact, one of the groups faced an embarrassing question during their poll campaign. A club secretary asked the group what happened to huge funds, to the tune of Rs700 crores, that the association received from BCCI in the last decade or so. He further pointed out that when associations like Andhra, Karnataka and others were able to construct more than ten stadiums or playing grounds, HCA had not purchased any ground in the city or in the districts nor constructed stadiums. Cricket development continued to be neglected on one hand and on the other, where did the funds go. Even the Rajiv Gandhi stadium is still not fully completed. The restless club secretary fired question after question that left the group red-faced. These are pertinent questions that have to be answered.

This year’s election has many interesting facets. Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin was declared ineligible under controversial circumstances to contest in the 2017 election but he is hoping start his second innings in Hyderabad cricket as president of the association. The 56-year-old’s main rival is Prakash Chand Jain. Former secretary John Manoj is locked in a fight with Daljeet Singh for the vice-president. However, the secretary’s post has attracted a few eye balls as former acting secretary S Venkateshwaran faces RM Bhaskar, a crusader against corruption, and Vijayanand.

Former Ranji Trophy off-spinner Shivaji Yadav, who has joined in the fray, takes on Naresh Sharma for the joint secretary’s post. Some of the candidates filed their nominations at the last minute because of the Supreme Court ruling on nine-year cooling period for office-bearers though there have been some doubts on this issue. There could be some twists and turns when the Supreme Court gives the final judgement on October 13.

This year, another first, the strict poll code of conduct of any violation of proxy votes, late night parties etc kept a check on the groups.

Many cricketers and the cricket fraternity in general hope that this election would bring an end to the menace of infighting and corruption that has infested the association. The polling starts at 10 and the results are expected to be announced by evening. Will happy days be back in Hyderabad cricket? Time only will tell.

Rupa elected TNCA chief

Rupa Gurunath, daughter of former BCCI chief N Srinivasan, was on Thursday elected unopposed as president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), making her the first woman to head a state unit of the Indian Board.

Rupa is the wife of Gurunath Meiyappan, who is serving a life ban for his involvement in the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal. Rupa was elected at the TNCA’s 87th Annual General Meeting here.

Danny Marak is new Meghalaya president

Retired bureaucrat Danny Marak was elected unopposed the president of the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) while college lecturer Gideon Kharkongor was elected as secretary at state body’s Annual General Meeting in Shillong, on Thursday. Conrad K Sangma and Naba Bhattacharjee, the erstwhile president and secretary went into mandatory cooling off as per new BCCI constitution even though the north-eastern state became a full voting member only in 2018.

