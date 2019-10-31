Stalemate over funeral of RTC driver in Karimnagar

By | Published: 8:21 pm

Karimnagar: A stalemate has ensued over the funeral of TSRTC driver Nangunuri Babu who died of a heart attack, with political and RTC JAC leaders staging a sit-in with the deceased’s body demanding that the State government resume talks with the corporation workers.

Local MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MRPS president Manda Krishna Madiga, former MLA Bodige Shobha, RTC JAC leaders Thomas Reddy, Raji Reddy and others staged the protest at the residence of Babu in Aarepalli of Karimnagar.

The leaders, who began their protest in the morning, said the funeral procession would begin only if Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao starts talks with the workers, they said.

Babu, who worked as a driver for Karimnagar-II depot, suffered severe heart stroke while attending RTC workers’ ‘Sakala Janula Samara Bheri’ in Hyderabad on Wednesday and died later in the evening at a hospital in the city.

Amid high drama, Babu’s body was brought to his Aarepalli residence early on Thursday. RTC workers had planned to shift the body to the depot where he worked.

Spoiling their plans, the police took the ambulance, in which the body was shifted from Hyderabad to Karimnagar, into their control after it entered into the district at around 2 am and routed it to Babu’s residence through a bypass road without entering Karimnagar town.

After coming to know about the arrival of Babu’s body, his colleagues, political leaders and others started visiting his residence since morning. The police deployed a massive force. Mild tension prevailed when RTC workers rushed towards the police and abused them for making arrangements to shift the body to a graveyard.

The agitating RTC workers refused to talk with officials when RDO Anand Kumar tried to negotiate with them. They raised slogans saying ‘RDO go back’. They also refused Karimnagar-II depot manager Mallesham to pay homage to Babu.

Besides talks, political leaders and RTC workers demanded that the government provide a government job to Babu’s children, Rs 50 lakh ex gratia, and a double bedroom house. Ramagundam Commissioner of Police (Karimnagar in-charge) V Satyanarayana visited the spot for assessing the situation. Babu is survived by wife, two daughters and a son.

