Chennai: The central government’s proposal ‘one nation, one ration card’ will make the Centre-State relation weird, said DMK President M.K. Stalin.

Condemning the proposal, Stalin regretted that Union Minister for Public Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan was assisting the Centre in appropriating the state government’s rights.

The DMK chief urged the central government to drop proposals like ‘one nation, one ration card’.