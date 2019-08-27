Standing on the podium was the best feeling: Sai Praneeth

By | Published: 12:06 am 10:38 pm

Hyderabad: The last time an Indian male shuttler stood on the podium at the World Championships was way back in 1983 when Prakash Padukone grabbed a bronze in Copenhagen. In close to four decades, there was none who came close to winning a medal. The likes of Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma failed to end the title drought.

It is the 27-year-old B Sai Praneeth who ended India’s struggle at the mega event with a bronze. This year’s World Championships will be extra special given that it was India’s best show with PV Sindhu winning the country’s first ever gold. Given the gap India faced in bagging a medal in the men’s section, Sai Praneeth has no hesitation in saying that the medal ‘is extra special’ and standing on the podium ‘was the best feeling ever’.

The youngster, who last won a major title in 2017 when he grabbed the Singapore Open super series title, has always been under surveillance from critics for being inconsistent. Adding to that, his career was plagued with injuries. But with this win, he proved once again that he is among the best. The fact that no Indian singles player could win a medal in the season before the event in Basel, this bronze comes as a pleasant surprise.

“Yes, we know that we didn’t win medals in this season so far. But if we think about it, we will put ourselves under extra pressure. So we didn’t think about it and treated this tournament as any other. However, I was under a bit of pressure in quarterfinals. But once I won the first game, I was confident and knew that I had a chance to win the medal,” he said on his return from Basel.

When asked what he was going through in his mind after his victory in quarterfinals, he said, “I was blank for some time. It took some time for me to realise that I won a medal for the country. I was not out of control with joy as I had another match to play. But the best feeling was standing on the podium than winning after the quarterfinals.”

It comes as a double delight for the World No. 15 as he was also nominated for the coveted Arjuna Award for his exploits a few days before the start of the tournament. He did add that the award boosted his performance. “It was definitely one of the motivating factors to do well in the World Championships. I was even more motivated and excited and give 100 per cent to get a medal. I know the draw was very tough and I needed to play well to win a medal.”

He also had a word of praise for compatriot Sindhu who won the gold. “It was a brilliant show from Sindhu. The way she played against Tai Tzu Ying was the crucial. After that match, she was very confident. We also knew that she would go on to win the medal.”

Sai Praneeth now is focused on putting in consistent performances to improve his ranking given that this year is Olympic qualification year. “I think only two will be selected from India if you are in top 16 to play in Olympics. So the competition is really high among us. So I need to be more consistent and get my ranking up.”

“I am working on my fitness. Last year, we had so many tournaments so we could not do well. This year, I had good time to train. I got good five weeks of training before playing super series tournaments. That helped me a lot. If I get good time to prepare for tournaments, I am sure of achieving better results,” he revealed.

He also credited coaches Gopichand and coach Park Tae Sang for their endurance-based training on the court and their extra focus on high levels of fitness which is crucial to succeed at the highest level.

