Standing ovation given to Shraey Khanna and team in Steve Harvey Show

By | Published: 11:15 pm 9:11 pm

A Delhi-based dance troupe team Shraey Khanna performed on Sundari song from Chiranjeevi starrer, Khaidi No 150 on the Steve Harvey Show. Dressed in shiny velvet blue suits, the team wowed the audience with their performance. The viewers were not only cheering during the performance, but also gave them a standing ovation.

The team revealed that the idea was to combine MJ with Bollywood style.

Even though Chiranjeevi is not from Bollywood, many people have used the Bollywood tag to describe Indian cinema.