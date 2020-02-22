Stanza Living sees multi-fold growth in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:16 am 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Stanza Living, a student housing company, which forayed into Hyderabad last year with 2,000 beds capacity, has seen 5X growth in this market since then, with the inventory standing at 10,000 beds now. The company expects rapid growth.

Delhi-based operation-led company has designed a student-focused solution that offers fully-furnished rooms, common spaces, host of daily living amenities such as food, Wi-Fi, laundry, housekeeping, social and professional programmes. These concepts are aimed to take away the hassle of arranging daily living needs, reducing additional overhead costs & issues such as brokerage and landlord-tenant issues.

Highlighting the importance of Hyderabad market, Anindya Dutta, MD & co-founder, Stanza Living, told Telangana Today, “Hyderabad has turned out to be our key focus area. We are seeing that students are not only coming from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, but from other States too. The city, which is amongst our top three markets today, will continue to remain so in future as well. We expect to show 4-5X growth in the coming years.”

In terms of the operational strategy, Stanza Living refurbishes and transforms residences into student accommodations according to its design standards. The delivery of amenities is connected through its proprietary tech platform, which maintains a feedback mechanism and analytics framework.

This includes the Stanza Resident app, which connects the company’s operations team with its residents and is used for information dissemination, checking-out service offerings, attendance management (late-ins, night-outs and daily attendance) and feedback management. The company has five different platforms with 80 micro-services, Dutta added.

The company offers a security ecosystem comprising of CCTV cameras, biometric access and guards. Stanza Living offers two community engagement programmes for its residents- Stanza Social and Springboard, providing personal well-being and professional & skills-development programmes, respectively.

Pan-India footprint

Stanza Living has an inventory of over 47,500 beds with presence in Hyderabad, Delhi, National Capital Region, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Vadodara, Indore, Pune, Chennai and Coimbatore. It aims to have one lakh beds pan-India by 2021, he informed.

With over 34 million students enrolled in Indian universities and colleges, student housing in India, despite being a necessity for 12 million migrant students every year, is a largely unorganised market, suffering from service and infrastructure quality gaps. Of this, four million students are catered to by the campus/college affiliated housing and roughly eight million students are catered to by student housing providers and paying guest accommodation providers. Stanza aims to fill the housing infrastructure gap.

The eight million student accommodation (non-campus/college affiliated) market is estimated at $10 billion in India, expected to touch $40 billion by 2030. On-campus stock is expected to deplete faster.

On geographic patterns, he said, “We are seeing primary demand coming from metros and tier-2 cities. We are going to expand into the smaller cities in south as well as the rest of the country in the coming years. We intend to expand our footprint from 10 cities now to 15 cities in next five months.”

Funding business

Dutta informed Stanza has attracted $70 million (about Rs 500 crore) in total investments so far from partners such as Falcon Edge Capital, Equity International, Sequoia Capital, Matrix Partners and Accel partners.

“We are well funded as a business today. And there is good capital available with us to meet our near-term expansion. We will look at exploring overseas markets once we establish strong footprint in India,” he added.

