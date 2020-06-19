Stanza Living to expand operations

By | Published: 12:11 am 10:25 pm

Hyderabad: Managed accommodation company catering to students and working professionals, Stanza Living is looking to expand across India and make further inroads into Hyderabad. The company is also looking to enter into Warangal next year.

Stanza Living is expecting to see recovery in the next three months in the student housing market from the current pandemic situation. Launched in Hyderabad with 2,000 beds, the company has grown 5X to roughly 10,000 beds today, across Nizampet, Kukatpally, Kondapur and Gachibowli.

Anindya Dutta, MD and co-founder, Stanza Living, told Telangana Today, “As a business, we had limited impact due to the pandemic, as we have largely been dependent on student living. In this segment, all the money is paid in advance, and students come back and start living in their spaces. We have also given a certain discount, but overall revenues have not been impacted for us. We have also worked closely with our landlords and property partners, and any benefit or relief that we have got from them, we have passed them to our residents.”

“We have, over the years, created spaces that are livable with quality, safety, hygiene, housekeeping and food integrated into the system, which has come handy during the pandemic. This will prove a strong positive for us in the coming six months. India’s opportunity will become even bigger in the post-Covid scenario,” he added.

Pan-India spread

The company is already present in tier-2 cities moving beyond metros. Education clusters are very regional in nature, and he says, opportunities are there across the country with substantial market depth.

Stanza Living has already acquired a couple of companies in student living space pan-India. In March, Stanza Living entered into customised living spaces for working professionals.

On the Covid-19-induced remodelling of accommodation, he said, Stanza Living has always believed in using layouts that are consumer-driven, just providing one bed per room. In the last 30-45 days, the company has worked on fortifying accommodation and introducing contactless food delivery, thermal monitoring at entry and exits, and social distancing markers.

Food-readiness

In terms of food-readiness interventions, the company has adopted a Covid combat-ready operating framework. It has established a contactless dining experience across 14 cities. Designated sanitised meal trays are provided to each person from food disbursement stations, which can be consumed in their rooms.

“At the same time, we have ensured extensive food stocking planning and earmarking for months for uninterrupted service even in lockdown situations. Our F&B processes are regularly audited for the highest safety and hygiene standards in the industry,” he added.

