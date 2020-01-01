Star Appearance fancied for Chennai feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:03 am 5:31 pm

Chennai: The Rajesh Narrrdu-trained Star Appearance appeals most for the South India Oaks (Grade 1) 2400 metres, a terms for horses 4-years-old only rated and the major attraction of the races to be held here on Wednesday. No false rails. The first race starts at 2 15 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Dominant 1, Welcome Princess 2, Supreme Commander 3

2. Cape Cod 1, Haran 2, Into The Light 3

3. Propahlady 1, Stella Superiore 2, Fakhrunisa 3

4. Apalis 1, Lady Legend 2, Subah Ka Tara 3

5. Star Appearance 1, British Empress 2, Bostonia 3

6. Butterfly 1, Star Convoy 2, Texas Rose 3

7. Country’s Glory 1, River Bend 2, Hell Of A Ride 3

Day’s Best: Country’s Glory.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

