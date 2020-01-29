Star Glitter poised to win in Chennai

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:08 am 6:27 pm

Chennai: The Sebastian-trained Star Glitter, who is in fine form, is poised to complete a hat-trick in the Class III Seabiscuit Plate 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65 and the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 15 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Vinco 1, Crimson Lane 2, Be My Star 3

2. Try Hard 1, Haran 2, Medovik 3

3. Amaterasu 1, Beauty Of The Turf 2, Magical Wish 3

4. Star Glitter 1, Vintage Brut 2, Royal Rules 3

5. Illustrious Ruler 1, Epistoiary 2, Star Symbol 3

6. Royal Chieftain 1, Star Elegant 2, Storm Flag 3

7. Street Cat 1, Oliver Twist 2, Chanakya 3

Day’s Best: Illustrious Ruler.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7

