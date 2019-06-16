Star Superior best bet for Bengaluru feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:07 am 5:47 pm

Bengaluru: The R. Narredu-trained Star Superior, looks outstanding in the Krishnaraja Wadiyar Cup 1600 metres a terms for horses 4 years old and over, the feature event of the races to be held on Sunday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Here And Now 1, Santiago 2, Proudprince 3

2. Abira 1, Brothers In Arms 2, Desert Combat 3

3. Anfia 1, She’s Superb 2, Andra King 3

4. Air Command 1, Sahara 2, Baymax 3

5. La Rondine 1, Psychic Force 2, Punjabi Girl 3

6. Star Superior 1, Costa Brava 2, Merlot 3

7. Aerospeed 1, Phoenix Reached 2, My Lexicon 3

8. Multifaceted 1, Spanish Beauty 2, Wings Of Desire 3

Day’s Best: Star Superior.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

