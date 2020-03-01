Star Superior best bet for Invitation Cup

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:09 am 5:35 pm

Mysuru: The Rajesh Narredu-trained Star Superior looks head and shoulders above the other runners in the fray for the Indian Turf Invitation Cup (Grade I) 2400 metres in the biggest race of the Indian racing calendar to be held here on Sunday. No false rails. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Roma Victor 1, The Great Gatsby 2, Indian Pharaoh 3

2. Electra 1, Mighty Red 2, Starry Wind 3

3. Harbour Sunrise 1, Dandi March 2, Cuban Pete 3

4. Snowdon 1, Multifaceted 2, My Journey 3

5. Cosmic Ray 1, Gift Of Grace 2, Prevalent Force 3

6. Star Superior 1, Desert God 2, Adjudicate 3

7. General Patton 1, Lacrosse 2, Ashwa Brooni 3

8. Divine Hunt 1, Jameson 2, Winning Force 3

Day’s Best: Star Superior.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

