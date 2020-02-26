Starbucks’s innovative espresso blend

By | Published: 6:35 pm

Reinforcing its commitment to the Indian coffee market and its positioning as the ‘coffee authority’, Starbucks has introduced yet another innovation with the launch of global fan favourite ‘Blonde Espresso Roast’.

The secondary bean choice, is subtly sweet with bright citrus notes, is lighter and smooth bodied which delivers a flavorful cup with slight hints of roast.

The Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast can be experienced with the all new Blonde Freddo that strike right balance between blonde espresso and the signature cold foam. It is available in vanilla, caramel and hazelnut flavours.

Blonde Espresso Roast can also be tried in popular Flat white, Latte, Americano and even Frappuccinos.

