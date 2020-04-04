Staring at global recession

Published: 12:10 am 11:54 pm

It is official now! We are in a global recession. This could be worse than the previous recession following the 2008 financial crisis. The global economy could shrink by up to 1% in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, a reversal from the previous forecast of 2.5% growth. The United Nations has warned that the economy may contract even further if restrictions on the economic activities are extended without adequate fiscal responses. An analysis by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) says the Covid-19 pandemic is disrupting global supply chains and international trade. With nearly 100 countries closing national borders during the past month, the movement of people and tourism flows have come to a screeching halt. A McKinsey Global Institute analysis said the economic impact of virus-suppression efforts could be the biggest in nearly a century. In Europe and the United States, this is likely to lead to a decline in economic activity in a single quarter that proves far greater than the loss of income experienced during the Great Depression. Typically, when an economy is in contraction for two consecutive quarters, it is recession. A depression is a prolonged economic recession characterised by widespread job losses and depletion of economic activity resulting in degrowth across sectors and nations. According to the Business Cycle Dating Committee of the US National Bureau of Economic Research, there have been 33 recessions since 1854 but only one Depression, which lasted a decade beginning 1929.

After a gap of over a century, the world seems to be staring at yet another situation that has all the makings of a global depression. Millions of workers across the globe are facing the bleak prospect of losing their jobs. Governments are considering and rolling out large stimulus packages to avert a sharp downturn of their economies. In the United States, about 3.3 million people filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last month, reflecting widespread layoffs. At 7.78%, India’s unemployment rate was at an alarming stage in February this year while the economy was growing at its slowest pace in more than six years. Added to this, the true impact of Covid-19 on employment would surface in the coming days, particularly on the micro, small and medium sector, which employs nearly 120 million people or nearly 40% of India’s total workforce, and the unorganised sector, which has been dealt a death blow. On the other hand, however, there is hope that India might manage to buck the global trend and escape from the worst effects of the recession. This is because of factors like low dependence on exports and the advantage of moving early on social distancing to check the spread of coronavirus.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .