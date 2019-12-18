Stars can’t bring on a revolution: Sushant

By | Published: 8:34 pm

Actor Sushant Singh is not worried about the silence of big stars from the film industry on student protests against Citizenship Amendment Act as he believes revolution is always driven by the youth and common people. The actor said staying silent was not an option for him even if it came at a cost, but he understands why many in Bollywood have not spoke up.

“These issues do not affect rich people, I also belong to this category. Onion prices don’t affect us, we don’t have to think twice before buying anything. That is why I think we don’t pay attention to it. There could be differences of ideologies as well. “Maybe people who are not speaking about it, they don’t have any issues with it.

Why should we wait for someone to speak up? In which country stars have brought revolution? It is only the youth or the common man,” said Sushant. “If I feel it is the right issue as a father or citizen. It is my responsibility to stand with them because tomorrow I am answerable to my kids. I abhor the previous generation for the kind of society they have given us. They only cared about their home. There are protests against ‘Padmavat’ but not against issues which are affecting daily life.”