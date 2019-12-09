Stars of south Indian cinema on one stage

By | Published: 9:59 pm

When two big stars of south Indian cinema meet on one stage, the voice of the crowd gets shriller. Mega hero Ram Charan and Kannada actor and KGF sensation Yash happened to come face-to-face during the star-studded event ‘Behindwoods Gold Medals’ that was held in Chennai on Sunday.

The picture of both the actors is currently going viral on social media. Rocking Star Yash is seen shaking hands with Ram Charan. The Rangasthalam actor was awarded with ‘The People’s Entertainer Par Excellence’ Award. It may be recalled that Ram Charan had heaped high praise on Yash for his recent movie Mr and Mrs Ramachari. Ram Charan, however, refused to act in the Telugu remake of the drama.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Nassar, Indhuja, Rekha, Athulya Ravi, Dhanush, RJ Vignesh, Amala Paul, Sai Pallavi, RJ Balaji, Nadhuya Jyothika, Boney Kapoor, Manju Warrier, SP Mathuraman, Vetri Maran, Hiphop Tamizha, Dhananjayan Govind, Pappaiah, Mahendran, Ken Karunas, Anal Arasu, KS Ravi Kumar, Kala Master, West Indian cricketer Dwayne Bravo, among several others, were present at the event.