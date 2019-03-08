Start anew and repeat

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Pull your socks, toughen up and let those sentiments go because it’s time to replenish your home. Though we all have those few things that we want to keep with us forever, there will come a time to say good byes. Because change is inevitable!

Makeup products

First things first, no matter how expensive those makeup products are, they need to go. Yes, it is hard to let go but you have to do it. On the bright side, this replenishing process would give space for the new ones. So, note this — your foundation’s lifespan is one year and so is concealer’s. Mascara could be used around three months and not more than that. Most importantly, nail paints are not here to stock up forever, their shelf life is just one year — this is for all those who have loads of nail polish collection but hardly to be used. Lipsticks could last for two years and makeup brushes can also be used for two years but they have to be cleaned every week.

Clothes

Here is one more bump for the replenishing routine — clothes. Try and let go of that high school t-shirt which doesn’t fit you anymore. Make room for the new fashion and learn to let go of things. This routine is important. Your wardrobe needs that reboot every once in a while. For example, your jeans could last up to four years and jewellery for over a year. And ladies, bras need to be changed every eight months.

Gadgets

Well, this doesn’t need a reminder. Gadgets are one of those things that people are forced to change and upgrade at regular intervals. If you consider yourself not much of a tech-savvy person, those gadgets still need to go. Let them go, gadgets and gizmos become obsolete in no time whether you are tech-savvy or not. For instance, you need to change your laptop once every three to four years. Earphones could be used for a year and mobile phones for two years.

There are many other common things like loofahs, mattresses, pillows, toothbrushes, and vases that need to go when the time comes. Detox and replenishment is what keeps your home from becoming a house.