Start Mission Kakatiya-IV on time: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Central government on Thursday sanctioned Rs 162 crore under rehabilitation, resettlement and for repairs of minor irrigation tanks in the State, Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao said.

During a review meeting, Rao asked the department officials to complete the tender procedure by the end of January and also asked them to ground the works in February.

He also directed department officials to start the fourth phase Mission Kakatiya works by January 15. “The officials should take the prior appointment of local public representatives to start the fourth phase of Mission Kakatiya works and inaugurate them without fail as per the schedule,” he said.

The Minister also set a deadline for the completion of phase II and III works and asked department chief engineer and superintendent engineers to inspect the works time to time.

Rao also wanted the officials to give due importance to Haritha Haram programme and plant saplings along the tank bunds in all villages.