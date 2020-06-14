Start production by Sept, Niranjan Reddy to RFCL officials

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Peddapalli: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy instructed officials of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited on Sunday to start production by September by completing all pending works.

Niranjan Reddy along with Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar visited RFCL and inspected ongoing works. Plant officials explained to Ministers about the progress of works through power point presentation.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister informed that during the agitation for separate Telangana state, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao fought for reopening of Fertilizer Corporation of India, which was closed in 1985, besides sanction of a power plant in NTPC. Renovation works of the plant has been taken up with an amount of Rs 6120.5 crore and 99 per cent works were completed.

Water supply, electricity and gas supply works have already been completed. Informing that technical support for establishing the plant has been taken from foreign experts, he said plant commission works were delayed during the last three months due to the spread of coronavirus.

Minister wanted the officials to start production in the month of September by completing Ammonia and Urea plants by July and August respectively and complete stabilisation by October. Every year, 12.5 lakh metric tonnes urea would be produced in the plant. Of that 6.25 lakh metric tonnes would be allocated to Telangana State. Shortfall of fertiliser in the State would be solved once the plant was commenced.

Earlier, Minister laid foundation for construction of Rythu Vedika at Medipalli, Ramagundam mandal. Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhukar, Ramagundam Municipal Corporation Mayor Anil Kumar, MLAs Korukanti Chander and Dasari Manohar Reddy, Collector Sikta Patnaik and others participated in the programme.

