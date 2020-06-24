Start-up power for TS Super Thermal project inaugurated

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Peddapalli: Start-up power for Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (2×800 MW) was envisaged to draw from the existing 400 kv switchyard of National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam.

Accordingly, three numbers of 400 kv bays were erected and commissioned in the existing NTPC-Ramagundam switchyard area besides laying 400 kv double circuit line from there to Telangana Project GIS (gas insulated substation) switchyard. The above equipment have been commissioned successfully on Wednesday.

Executive Director, NTPC, Raj Kumar, Chief General Manager (project) Prem Parkash and ED-PP and M (designated) and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

400 kv GIS switchyard of Telangana project is very special among four such switchyards of NTPC. With achievement of this major milestone, Telangana project is set to start the trail run of boiler and turbine auxiliary systems.

