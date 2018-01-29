Start your preparation for SBI Jr Associates Exam 2018

By | Adithya Lanka | Published: 12:18 am 7:20 pm

As the country celebrates its 69th Republic Day, the big news buzzing in the Bank Exams world this week is the notification by State Bank of India for 8301 Junior Associates. For Bank Exam aspirants, the year for sure started on a good note – but it is not going to be an easy fight. Lakhs of aspirants, just like you, would fight to be one among the selected.

Today, let us look at some of the changes in the selection process and the examination format as well as the strategies to get started with our preparation for the SBI Junior Associates recruitment process.

On the recruitment process side, it is a three-stage process – the first stage is the Online Preliminary Examination scheduled in April (tentatively). Candidates who qualify in this stage are required to appear for the second stage – the Online Main Exam on 12th May, 2018. Successful students in Stage 2, depending on if they have studied the local language at class X level, are then required to appear for a Local / Official Language Test. The deadline for applying is 10th Feb, 2018 and you need to have completed your graduation and be at least 20 years old to be eligible to apply.

The Preliminary examination pattern is as follows –

Section No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 mins Numerical Ability 35 35 20 mins Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 mins Total 100 100 1 hour

In a departure from previous process, sectional time-limits have now been introduced. Given this change, you would now not be able to save time in one section (often the English section) and use it to accelerate in a different section (Reasoning or Numerical Ability).

The only way to maximize your overall score is to maximize your score in each of the three sections. This is probably the reason for another big change – unlike previous years, students would now be selected basis their overall score and sectional cut-offs have been done away with.

While the recent bank exams did see an increase in the difficulty levels because of newer question varieties, we expect the SBI Clerk Preliminary and Main Exam pattern to be in line with the IBPS Clerk Exam. The cut-offs for the Preliminary Exam vary from state to state and in 2016, the cut-offs ranged from 21.25 (Chattisgarh & Jammu & Kashmir) to 64+ (Rajasthan and Punjab).

With the introduction of the sectional time-limits, the cut-offs could come down a little because of lesser time per question in Reasoning & Numerical Ability questions. However, please do note that the English language section could turn out to be the game changer – the time needed per question is often lesser as compared to the other two sections and students with good accuracy can boost their overall scores by performing well in this section. Finally, the Preliminary exam is only a qualifying exam and your scores in this exam will not count towards the final merit list preparation.

There are no changes in the Mains Exam pattern but here too, the sectional cut-offs have been done away with. The pattern is as follows –

In our subsequent series of articles, we shall focus on each of the sections independently. To start with, however, in English section, you need to start working on Grammar, Vocabulary and Reading Comprehension. In the Reasoning section, topics such as Blood Relations, Directions, Coding and Arrangement and Table-based Puzzles contribute majority of the questions. To do well in Numerical Ability, you should be good with Data Analysis and Interpretation and Basic Arithmetic like Percentages and Ratios.

There is generally a very little time gap between the Preliminary and the Mains Exam – you should therefore also focus on the General and Financial Awareness section in the Mains Exam from Day

1.Please ensure that you are regularly following the newspapers such as this and Daily GK Digest available online (like for example on www.conduiraonline.com)

I cannot underscore the importance of taking mock exams and as we have explained in our previous article, the need to analyze your performances in these mock tests.

For those of you, who are just getting started with your preparation, ensure that you start from basics before you get in to the mock examination mode.

—P V Rama Sasank, Chief Platform Officer, Conduira Online