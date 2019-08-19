Startup activity is now mainstream, says Jayesh Ranjan

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:19 pm

Hyderabad: From being a non-acceptable work profile, entrepreneurship in the country has taken a giant leap. Many young students and college-goers are viewing it as a viable and sustainable career option. And this has been due to the ever-changing ecosystem in terms of new incubators and success stories coming out of the State, said Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, IT and industries department, Telangana.

Speaking at T-Hub which was celebrating Entrepreneur’s Day on Monday, Ranjan said, “When the idea of T-Hub came into being, there was nothing called Standup India or Startup India. And at that time we had only two incubators – Dlabs at ISB and CIE at IIIT-Hyderabad. At that time entrepreneurs were diffident about their career as there was general lack of acceptance in the society. However, this has changed and overtime startup activity has become mainstream.”

He even added that now students from various engineering colleges are looking at entrepreneurship as a lucrative career option. Elaborating further on the ecosystem in Hyderabad, Ranjan said that number of co-working/incubator spaces in the capital has touched 50 and it is important that the next generation gets the much-needed push to pursue their entrepreneurship activity via proper mentoring system.

He also urged some of the successful entrepreneurs from the State to adopt districts and provide mentoring to budding entrepreneurs from these districts. “The Telangana State Innovation Cell is working on this plan now,” Ranjan added.

Speaking at the same event T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan said that entrepreneurs must share their ideas and thoughts with their peers and friends and not be secretive about it. “This will help them grow and they will get to learn more,” he said.

Providing their views on the highs and lows of entrepreneurship, Anu Acharya, founder, Mapmygenome said that it entrepreneurs need to network as much as possible and the creation of the right network is very important. Meanwhile, GrabOn founder Ashok Reddy said that it is good to have co-founders who will share your lows and highs of your journey with you.

